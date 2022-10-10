Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 26.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 25.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.01. The company had a trading volume of 152,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

