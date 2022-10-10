Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

