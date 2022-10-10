Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

