Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 4.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $28.82. 102,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,113. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

