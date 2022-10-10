Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.