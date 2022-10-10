Sante Capital Fund LP Takes $556,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Waters makes up 2.0% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Waters by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.10. 3,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.21. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $269.37 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

