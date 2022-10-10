Sante Capital Fund LP Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for about 0.2% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 109,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,262. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

