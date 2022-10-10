Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHN stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,402,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

