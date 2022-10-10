Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

