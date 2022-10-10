Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 595,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.57. 20,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,776. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

