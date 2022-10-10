Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.68

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 3961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $7,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

