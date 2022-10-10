SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

