Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 7.9%

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 983,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,514,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $232.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.