Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 7.9%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 983,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,514,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $232.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

