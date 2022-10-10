SENATE 1-Day Volume Reaches $103,404.00 (SENATE)

SENATE (SENATE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, SENATE has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One SENATE token can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. SENATE has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $103,404.00 worth of SENATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SENATE Token Profile

SENATE was first traded on December 15th, 2021. SENATE’s total supply is 297,638,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,995,597 tokens. SENATE’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SENATE’s official message board is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. The Reddit community for SENATE is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SENATE’s official website is sidusheroes.com.

Buying and Selling SENATE

According to CryptoCompare, “SENATE (SENATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENATE has a current supply of 297,638,661.8133334 with 33,989,857.86662757 in circulation. The last known price of SENATE is 0.05112834 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $87,355.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENATE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENATE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SENATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

