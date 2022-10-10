Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.97

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
