Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.97

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.