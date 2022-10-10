sETH2 (SETH2) Price Hits $1,288.74 on Exchanges

sETH2 (SETH2) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, sETH2 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One sETH2 token can currently be bought for $1,288.74 or 0.06695013 BTC on major exchanges. sETH2 has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $189,679.00 worth of sETH2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

sETH2 Token Profile

sETH2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. sETH2’s total supply is 63,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,190 tokens. sETH2’s official message board is stakewise.medium.com. The official website for sETH2 is stakewise.io/app/pool. The Reddit community for sETH2 is https://reddit.com/r/stakewise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sETH2’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sETH2

According to CryptoCompare, “sETH2 (SETH2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. sETH2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of sETH2 is 1,296.84304513 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,305.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io/app/pool/.”

