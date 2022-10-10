Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

