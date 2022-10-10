Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

