Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,045. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

