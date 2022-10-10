Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $459,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.71. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,348. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

