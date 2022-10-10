Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Concentrix accounts for approximately 3.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $13,858,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,696,486. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.79. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

