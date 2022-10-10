Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 402.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.01.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

