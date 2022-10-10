Shaker Investments LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.28. 9,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

