Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,663. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

