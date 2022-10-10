Shaker Investments LLC OH Trims Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Globant accounts for 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Globant by 24.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.60. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,536. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.