Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 269,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,521,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

