Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,487 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. 133,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

