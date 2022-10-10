Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,776. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

