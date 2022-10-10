Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,015 shares during the quarter. Global X Thematic Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 5.77% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000.

GXTG traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

