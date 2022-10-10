Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $635,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

