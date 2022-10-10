Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $211.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.