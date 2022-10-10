Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 9,822 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,384. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78.

