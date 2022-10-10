Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 174.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises 14.7% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,029. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

