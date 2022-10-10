Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,345.50 ($28.34) on Thursday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.97 billion and a PE ratio of 554.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.44.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

