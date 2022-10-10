ShibChain (SC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. ShibChain has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $34,775.00 worth of ShibChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShibChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ShibChain has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005005 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ShibChain

ShibChain (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2022. ShibChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ShibChain is medium.com/@shibchain. The Reddit community for ShibChain is https://reddit.com/r/shibchain_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShibChain is shibchain.app. ShibChain’s official Twitter account is @shibchaingang.

ShibChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShibChain (SC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShibChain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShibChain is 0 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibchain.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShibChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShibChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShibChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

