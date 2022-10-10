Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday.

FAN opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.74) on Thursday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82). The company has a market cap of £612.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,380.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

