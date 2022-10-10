SingularityDAO Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,692 tokens. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @singularitydao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai. The official message board for SingularityDAO is medium.com/singularitydao/introducing-the-singularitydao-governance-token-generation-event-98b14089bf79.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 56,719,692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityDAO is 0.38140489 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,585,703.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularitydao.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

