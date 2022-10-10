SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 5.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.66 and last traded at $78.69. Approximately 794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

SiTime Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 285.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

