Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.56

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.56 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 26534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.