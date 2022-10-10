SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

AM3D stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €19.68 ($20.08). 71,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.87. SLM Solutions Group has a 52-week low of €8.87 ($9.05) and a 52-week high of €20.15 ($20.56).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

