SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $709.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.