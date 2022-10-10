Societe Generale Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €35.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf lowered Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Covestro Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Covestro stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.98. 82,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,841. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

