SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 24923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

SomaLogic Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 114.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in SomaLogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,852,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 298,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 2,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

