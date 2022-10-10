SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $48,766.26 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 tokens. SparkPoint Fuel’s official message board is t.me/sparkdefiofficial. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @sparkdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance.

SparkPoint Fuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SparkPoint Fuel has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 28,373,955.95 in circulation. The last known price of SparkPoint Fuel is 0.00172093 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,779.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://srk.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

