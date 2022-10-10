SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,617 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.97. 102,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

