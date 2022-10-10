SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.27

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.27 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 151994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,274,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $110,458,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

