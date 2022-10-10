SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 11.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.32. The company had a trading volume of 367,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

