SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.0% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 250,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,246. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

