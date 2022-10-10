SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.19. 23,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.