SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 630,507 shares.The stock last traded at $113.50 and had previously closed at $113.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

